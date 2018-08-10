Local music teacher arrested for lewd acts with child

Clovis Police arrested Christian Benjamin Zacharias of Fresno yesterday for one count of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.

Zacharias, 54, is a self-employed music teacher in the Fresno/Clovis area. The victim was one of his students.

The parents contacted police Wednesday night as soon as the victim informed them of the incident. The investigation led detectives to Zacharias’ music studio in Clovis and his residence in Fresno. Zacharias was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Fresno County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing at this time and it is unknown if there are any other victims.

Those with any information regarding this case are asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.