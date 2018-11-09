Level 7 Fitness raises the bar for Veteran’s Day fundraiser

Working out makes you sweat – a lot. And opening a gym can have the same effect.

Take it from Vincent Houle, who recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of opening his gym Level 7 Fitness. Now, he wants to take his passion and give back to the community.

With a blood drive and fitness event combo, Houle is putting on “Give Back Blood and Sweat” on Saturday, Nov. 10 at Level 7 Fitness, located at 1030 S Gettysburg, Suite #103 in Clovis. Houle is asking for a $10 donation from each attendee to benefit the Central Valley Veterans organization.

The day will consist of two different workout sessions led by Houle himself. The sessions will take place at 10:30 a.m. and noon, and participants will utilize kettlebells, dumbbells and free weights in a workout scaled to all different capabilities, Houle said.

In addition to the workout classes, participants who want to give a little extra will be able to donate blood through the Central California Blood Center. The blood center van will be in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As an added bonus, Houle also plans to offer raffle prizes for those in attendance. Some smaller items such as water bottles and T-shirts will be up for grabs, but one person will win the grand prize – free fitness.

“Anyone who comes by and does the $10 donation has a chance of winning three months [of gym membership] free, which would be $10 for a $750 value,” Houle said.

Originally from Visalia, Houle said that he has been lucky in his career thanks to people in the area who have trusted him and his business.

“Valley people have helped me do my dream job essentially, and this is me trying to give back to the community in some way,” he said.

An alumnus of Fresno State, Houle studied kinesiology. When he did not receive a football scholarship in high school, he decided to turn a “crushing moment” into a positive outcome for others.

“I decided I was never going to let someone experience that feeling, whether it was someone trying to be an athlete, or someone trying to lose weight,” Houle said. “I wasn’t going to let someone fail to reach their goals just because they didn’t have the help that I didn’t have either.”

Houle first began coaching group classes in Visalia before college. He moved on to teaching CrossFit and boot camps in town while attending Fresno State. As a certified personal trainer through the National Strength and Conditioning Association, Houle went on to open Level 7 Fitness on Nov. 1, 2017.

Houle’s cousin, Kent Moore, who doubles as his digital marketing consultant, helped create the gym website and continued to offer his services to promote the “Give Back Blood and Sweat” event.

Moore describes Houle as a go-getter. After one gym session, he said, people can see that Houle is good at what he does.

“When it comes to fitness, he truly walks the walk and talks the talk,” Moore said. “I’m in better shape because of him.”