Letter to the Editor: Presenting both sides

Dear Editor,

There’s nothing like reading the news and enjoying a cup coffee without getting mad. That’s why we cancelled the “Bee” and are trying out the “Roundup.” In the Sept. 19 edition’s “Letters to the Editor,” it was nice to read that you try to present the liberal as well as the conservative opinions (yay!). Since the Democrats have changed the ballot so candidates will not have to reveal their party, deplorables like me have to really investigate and sort out the continued false statements made by so many politicians.

One more thing – why not try a bit larger font size? It’s hard to read and especially hard with a grey background. I know that may cause unwanted expenses. Sorry.

Yours truly,

MARIAN THOMSON