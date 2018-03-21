Letter to the Editor: Does ARB Care About Reducing Emissions?

The Air Resources Board (ARB) just issued its draft plan for spending California’s $423 million from the Volkswagen settlement. The settlement dictates this money must be used to maximize emission reductions, NOT promote a particular technology. ARB’s plans? Spend most of the funds to purchase a few, expensive, all-electric trucks and buses. Central Valley residents will be left with a large number of older, higher-emitting trucks on the road.

When it comes to cost-effective replacements that prioritize emission reductions, nothing beats clean diesel. This technology is available TODAY and at a MUCH lower price-point than alternatives. The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Clean Air Task Force agree that more emissions can be reduced by investing in clean diesel. Why can’t ARB?

Want to know more? Visit www.dieselforum.org/vwfund

–Tom Fulks, Diesel Technology Forum