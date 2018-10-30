KG Communications appoints new marketing/sales manager

KG Communications, a digital wireless communications firm based out of Clovis, has promoted Sandra Rios-Mancillas to Marketing and Sales Manager.

According to a news release, Rios-Mancillas has worked with the company for several years as its primary contact representative in Hawaii. She grew up in the local agricultural area and plans to continue to help local farmers and businesses in the Central Valley with instant voice communications, fleet management and customer care.

“Sandra has excelled in her responsibilities in Hawaii,” said KG Communications principal Ken Gilstrap. “She has resolved service issues quickly and prevented major disruptions in our customers’ service and business operations.”

Rios-Mancillas says she is eager to expand her experience in the new position.

“I’ve learned so much working with our customers. I feel I have a powerful perspective on the needs of other, similar, companies in our market area,” she said. “I plan to use this working knowledge to increase KG Communications’ customer base and enhance the company’s image.”