Kaitlyn DeMott crowned as 2018 Clovis Rodeo Queen

During intermission the opening night of the Clovis Rodeo on Thursday, Kaitlyn DeMott was crowned 2018 Miss Clovis Rodeo.

Sponsored by the Clovis American Legion as a member of CHSRA District 9, the 20-year-old Agua Dulce native has competed in pole bending, breakaway, team roping, goat tying and barrel racing.

Currently a senior at Fresno State studying Animal Science, DeMott plans to apply to vet school to fulfill her dream of becoming a large animal veterinarian.

“I have grown up with a passion for riding, pageants and competing in rodeos,” she said, expressing a desire “to give back to the Clovis Rodeo organization whose support has allowed me to be a part of a flourishing college rodeo team.”

Not only does DeMott ride for the Fresno State Bulldoggers Rodeo Team, she is also the student secretary.

Queen candidates are judged on their poise, scholastic achievements, showmanship, interview skills, community involvement and horsemanship – especially horsemanship. Candidates competed at the rodeo grounds on Saturday, April 21, where their skill and ability to guide their horses was on public display. In the fresh morning air, supporters watched as contestants controlled their mounts and demonstrated their riding abilities.

For the next year, DeMott will have a busy schedule as she represents the Clovis Rodeo as its ambassador at events throughout California and Nevada. In return, she will receive over $3,000 in educational scholarship funds and gifts donated by sponsors.

Chosen as first runner-up was 17-year-old Shyanne Clopton of Jamestown. Sponsored by Cavalieri Ranch Angus, the Sonora High School junior is very involved with FFA, has already won 16 buckles and was the very first Motherlode Round-Up Junior Queen.

Toward the end of this year, applications for the 2019 Miss Clovis Rodeo competition will be available. Anyone with questions can contact the Clovis Rodeo at 559-299-8838.