Guido’s Martial Arts Academy awarded Platinum Mark Of Excellence

In recognition of its dedication to quality martial art instruction and community involvement, Guido’s Martial Arts Academy has been recognized with the Platinum Mark of Excellence Award from Century Martial Arts, one of the most respected organizations in the industry.

The Clovis martial arts studio was one of only 25 businesses to receive the distinguished Platinum Mark of Excellence Award in 2018, the highest honor bestowed by Century Martial Arts. It attests to Guido’s Martial Arts Academy’s exemplary service to the community as a whole and the remarkable impact it has had on individual students, in both their martial arts development and their everyday lives.

“This means the world to us because every day we strive to empower and educate the people of our community to live their best life through martial arts training,” said Mike Guido of Guido’s Martial Arts Academy.

Guido and his wife Justa accepted the award on behalf of Guido’s Martial Arts Academy on July 2 at the Hyde Lounge located in the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

“At Century, our core belief is that the martial arts have the ability to profoundly change lives,” said Century founder and CEO Michael Dillard. “That is exactly what our Mark of Excellence winners are doing — changing lives for the better in their communities.”