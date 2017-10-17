Growing Local Shows

The third annual “Remember When” Classic Fly-In and Classic Car Show hosted by Central Valley Aviation was held at the Fresno Chandler Executive Airport on Sept. 30.

In addition to the airplanes, Hot Rods were displayed on the tarmac. Many of the cars arrived early to have their picture taken in front of the Flabob Express World War II DC-3, the featured plane at this event. This DC-3 was used several times by Sir Winston Churchill and the Royal Family. Classic and experimental planes flew in from all over California to attend this event. Throughout the day, everyone was entertained by the flyovers of the vintage planes before they landed. In the afternoon, many of the participants and spectators gathered in a hangar to listen to Rod Machado, famous aviator, author and speaker. His stories were not only interesting but also humorous.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Central Valley Mustang Club held its 2nd Annual Central Valley Fallen Heroes Car Show at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis. There were not only classes for Mustangs but classes for other types of cars as well. There were many cars on display at this event: Mustangs, muscle cars, hot rods and classic cars.

The main attraction of the show was the first responder and military organizations from Clovis and Fresno. They set up displays and had informational materials available. As you entered the display area, the Clovis Fire Department had the American Flag hanging from their fire trucks ladders to honor “Fallen Heroes.”

This year’s proceeds went to the American Legion District 14, Clovis Firefighters, Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s, Association Peace Officer Memorial Fund and Fresno & Clovis Police Chaplaincy.

This is a growing event that you will want to put on your calendar for next year.

