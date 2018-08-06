Ferguson Fire at 38 percent containment, Yosemite Valley and other sections of park remain closed indefinitely

Due to the increased Ferguson Fire activity in the areas around Yosemite National Park, administrators have made the decision to extend the current park closures indefinitely.

Fire managers are continuously assessing conditions in the area and will advise park officials as conditions change and it becomes safe to reopen.

The following areas remain closed: Yosemite Valley, El Portal Road, Wawona Road, Big Oak Flat Road, Glacier Point, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, the Merced Grove of Giant Sequoias, Wawona Campground, Crane Flat Campground, Tamarack Campground, and several other sections of the Park.

The outer perimeter of the fire is at 91,502 acres and 38 percent containment as of Monday, Aug. 6. Firefighters remain committed to fully suppressing the fire, taking action to limit the spread when it is safe to do so.

Over the weekend, the Ferguson Fire impacted all of the roads used to access Yosemite Valley, burning dead and downed trees that can become very explosive and fall without warning. Steep terrain, extreme fire behavior, frequent weather changes and other hazards have made it an extremely difficult challenge for firefighters.

“Since the Ferguson Fire began on Friday, July 13, 2018, park visitors, employees, local businesses and communities have all been affected,” the U.S. Forest Service stated in a news release. “We realize this has been a difficult time for all involved. Yosemite National Park is committed to supporting our Gateway community and we will continue to work closely with all of our stakeholders to work through this emergency.”