Faces of Clovis: Terri Hinshaw, – Owner, ABC Pack & Print

Occupation: Owner at ABC Pack & Print and A1 Lock & Key

“I oversee daily operations of ABC and do all the paperwork for A1.”

What got you into this line of work? “My husband.”

Level of education?

“I have an MSW – master’s degree in social work.”

What was your first job?

“As a waitress at a small cafe in Fresno.”

Family/kids?

“I’ve been married for nearly 36 years. Our children are 35, 33, 17 and 10 years old.”

How long have you resided in Clovis? How did you end up here?

“Technically, we live in Fresno, but were in Clovis for nearly 20 years. We would love to move back to Clovis soon. I was born and raised in Fresno.”

Are you involved in any clubs/organizations/memberships?

“We are members of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau and Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.).”

What is your place of birth?

Fresno, CA

What is your favorite food?

“Probably Mexican.”

What is your favorite movie?

Grease

Favorite artist/band?

Skillet – a Christian rock band.

What is your favorite book or author?

Author John Robbins

Favorite sports team(s)?

San Francisco 49ers

What are some of your hobbies or leisurely pursuits?

“I love my bootcamp, along with running.”

How would you describe yourself?

“Loud introvert.”

What is something most people don’t know about you?

“I have a 10-year-old daughter.”

What is your favorite thing about Clovis?

The sense of “community.”