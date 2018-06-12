Faces of Clovis: Ed Flores, co-owner of Clovis Book Nook

ROAD TO CLOVIS: “My parents moved us to the Clovis area about 1956. I attended Temperance-Kutner, Jefferson Elementary and the old Clovis High School. I left Clovis in 1969 for work and returned with wife and daughter in 1989.”

FAMILY: “I have been married to my bride Linda for 48 years. We have an incredible daughter Shauna who lives currently in Encinitas, California with her husband Evan Mudgett. On May 28 (Memorial Day), they blessed us with twin boys, Jackson and Theo. We are very excited to finally be grandparents. My brother Mark Woods lives in Kingsburg, sister Jeannette Couch in Clovis and sister Loretta Flores in Topanga Canyon.”

PLACE OF BIRTH: “I was born in Hanford, California. My great grandfather immigrated to the Hanford area from the Azores Islands of Portugal in 1878.”

FIRST JOB: “My first real job was at Pacific Mutual Life Insurance in Los Angeles in 1969 as a file clerk. I was trained as a group claims rep, promoted to assistant manager of our San Diego group claims office and then to manager of our Denver claims office.”

OCCUPATION: “I manage a non-profit Christian Ministry in Old Town Clovis – the Central Valley Reformation Center DBA Clovis Book Nook. We have been in Old Town since Aug. 15, 2015. I love to read, and since becoming a Christian 42 years ago I have read a lot of Christian books. So, I have wanted to actively share the very best of Classical & Reformed Christian books with others in the Valley for many years.”

FAVORITE FOOD: “Love it all! Never met a meal I have not liked.”

FAVORITE MOVIE: “Can’t really name a favorite, I enjoy Fantasy and Sci-Fi as well as action films, westerns and mysteries.”

FAVORITE BOOK/AUTHOR: “I tend to appreciate the books by the ‘old guys’ – Luther, Calvin, the Puritans, Spurgeon and the recent authors that have followed in the reformed tradition such as Francis Schaefer, J.I. Packer, R.C. Sproul, Timothy Keller and Michael Horton.”

HOBBIES/LEISURELY PURSUITS: “Reading, cooking, gardening and exploring other parts of the country when possible.”

INTERESTING FACT: “I served two years in the U.S. Army as a radio teletype operator. I have a couple of years of college and two years of law school under my belt. I was also very involved in the re-development of the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica in the mid 1980s.”

FAVORITE THING ABOUT CLOVIS: “The people! The Lord has blessed this community with many people over the years that loved this city and had the wisdom and other leadership gifts and talents to make the Clovis Way of Life a reality for all of us who live here now. We have excellent leaders in our city, schools, and the business community. We all need to be thankful for our heritage and participate in building our future. I enjoy my membership in B.O.O.T., Clovis Hall of Fame Council and the Clovis Rotary Club.”