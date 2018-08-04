‘Deli D’ serves high-quality sandwiches

Deli Delicious has become the local go-to spot for premium sandwiches.

With locations all over California – and three in Clovis – the sandwich shop also offers salads, soups, wraps and burgers (at select locations).

Deli D’s sandwich menu is divided up into three sections: Specialty Sandwiches, Cold Sandwiches and Hot Sandwiches, or you can build your own.

However, these aren’t your typical sandwiches. Each sandwich – served on a French roll (white or whole wheat), sourdough, Dutch crunch or as a lettuce wrap – is piled high with your choice of meats, cheeses and toppings like mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, wax peppers, olives, pickles, red onions, black pepper, oil and vinegar.

The salads are popular too—complete with all the veggies you want, plus grilled chicken if you want more protein. For those wanting a hefty dose of carbs, Deli Delicious offers more than just a bag of chips to go with your meal. You can choose from regular fries, thick cut fries, sweet potato fries, or curly fries.

If you have a big crowd, Deli Delicious also caters salads, sandwiches and sides.

“Our brand has really matured over the years and turned into something special that we’re all very proud of – stylish quick-service restaurants that serve sandwiches, salads, soups, and French fries; among other items,” according to a statement on Deli Delicious’ website. “As we grow, we continue to focus on preparing fresh, hearty, and wholesome food, that’s made-to-order because that’s what we’re known for and that’s what brings people back to Deli Delicious.”

CLOVIS LOCATIONS

950 Herndon Ave.

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2195 Shaw Ave.

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.