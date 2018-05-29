Danny Awards: CUSD’s top drama students claim big night on the red carpet

Visual and Performing Arts students from all five Clovis Unified high schools gathered in fancy attire as they walked the red carpet into Mercedes Edwards Theatre while friends and family cheered during the 47th Annual Danny Awards on May 15.

The annual Hollywood-style gala awards show celebrates the district’s most talented actors and actresses who performed in plays and musicals this school year.

“They are the ‘cream of the crop’ across the board at all schools,” said Joel Abels, a drama resource teacher at Clovis Unified and producer of the event. “They are really exceptional kids with good hearts.”

The awards are named after local theater icon Dan Pessano, who was one of Clovis Unified’s early drama teachers before moving on to run Good Company Players and Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater.

CUSD spokeswoman Kelly Avants said Pessano started the tradition by handing the awards to his students at Clovis High. Although it was a very casual, small venue, in-house thing, it definitely grew over time.

“Our theater students work extraordinarily hard at their craft, and the Dannys are our chance as a school district to illustrate that we recognize their hard work and appreciate it,” Avants said. “It also gives our high schools a chance to come together and support each other’s programs.”

The Danny Awards – originally celebrated amongst two schools – is now a district wide event including all five high schools within Clovis Unified. Each school puts on two shows for a total of 10 plays throughout the entire district. Nominees are seen and judged by local professionals in the industry in both a musical and non-musical production.

“The standard has always been set high for our visual and performing arts programs, and each year our amazing teachers/directors come up with new ways to set that standard higher,” said Avants. “For example, this year our district theater teachers advocated for an investment in a flying rig for Mercedes Edwards Theatre. So, not only can student actors learn how to use this professional theater tool, but so can our tech theater students – many of whom go onto to work behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.”

Here are the winners from the following categories:

Best Play: Clovis West High School, “Moon Over Buffalo”

Best Musical: Clovis North High School, “Guys and Dolls”

Individual winners:

Best Actor: Clovis North’s Dallin Salway as George Bailey, “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Best Actress: Clovis High’s Amara Meister as Abby Brewster, “Arsenic and Old Lace”

Best Supporting Actor (tie): Clovis North’s Caleb Loving as Mr. Potter, “It’s a Wonderful Life” and Buchanan High’s Dayne Sorensen as Tom Buchanan, “The Great Gatsby”

Best Supporting Actress: Clovis West’s Sofia McCurry as Rosalind, “Moon Over Buffalo”

Best Featured Actor: Clovis High’s Hudson Short as Officer O’Hara, “Arsenic and Old Lace”

Best Featured Actress: Clovis West’s Aleah Muniz as Ethel, “Moon Over Buffalo”

Best Actor in a Musical: Clovis East’s Alexander Yang as Warbucks, “Annie”

Best Actress in a Musical: Buchanan’s Sydney Brueckner as Ariel, “The Little Mermaid”

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical: Clovis High’s Christopher Ortiz-Belcher as Eddie Flagrante, “Zombie Prom”

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical: Clovis High’s Annie Butchert as Delilah Strict, “Zombie Prom”

Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Clovis East’s Michael Ferrer as Bert Healy, “Annie”

Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Clovis High’s Anna Nicholson as Candy, “Zombie Prom”