CUSD names new student board member

Clovis East High School senior Jocelyn Krupens has been named the 2018-19 Clovis Unified School District Student Board Member. Krupens was sworn in at the CUSD board meeting on Wednesday.

“I had the pleasure of meeting with Jocelyn recently and I got to know this exceptional young woman,” CUSD superintendent Eimear O’Farrell said. “Some of the many traits that struck me during our meeting is how committed, driven, hard working, poised, mature and articulate this young lady is.”

Krupens currently serves on the CUSD Inter School Council, which includes the top leadership students in the district. The senior has been involved in school leadership since she was in the seventh grade at Reyburn Intermediate.

Krupens is also a cheerleader at Clovis East and the homecoming chairperson for this year. She is involved in the “Every 15 Minutes” program at Clovis East, a simulation of the devastation of driving under the influence.

“I was amazed when she shared that she began cheerleading in kindergarten and has cheered ever since,” O’Farrell said.

Although she is not sure what career she wants to pursue, Krupens’ favorite class right now is science.

O’Farrell said 40 students have held the position before Krupens.

“When you consider the thousands and thousands of students who have gone through our school district in the four decades that we have had a student board member, 40 is an extremely small number,” O’Farrell said.