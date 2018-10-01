CUSD gives latest updates of district events

Clovis Unified School District held its board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 26 and updated the public about the latest happenings.

CUSD Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell gave kudos to the agriculture department at Clovis East High School. O’Farrell said the ag department has been doing a great job with its Ag Fair, which is held for two days in the fall and two days in the spring.

O’Farrell said Clovis East students open up the Ag Fair to kindergarten students from all over the district.

“It’s completely student run and they cover all topics that have to do with agriculture at the farm,” O’Farrell said. “It’s no wonder that it has been voted the top ag department in the state.”

O’Farrell added that the ag department is now going on to compete in a national event.

O’Farrell also raised awareness of special education administrator Theresa Pafford and the Community Advisory Committee, which supports families of special education students.

“Last year I had a parent come to my office to talk to me about his struggles with having a student with special needs,” O’Farrell said.

The parent asked if CUSD has any support for the parents of students with special needs.

“I was able to point this parent in the direction of the Theresa Pafford and the community advisory council,” O’Farrell said. “It’s a council of parents and folks from our special ed department who get together regularly to form a support group for navigating the challenges of raising a child with special needs.”

O’Farrell said the recent meeting had the biggest turnout ever.

“I just want to make sure everybody knows that’s happening and what a great thing it is in our district,” O’Farrell said.

The CUSD board meeting also recognized the See To Succeed program, which provides eye glasses for students.

“We have a mobile vision testing and assessment vehicle that has been doing the rounds in Fresno Unified, Central, Sanger and Clovis Unified,” O’Farrell said.

Last year the program helped about 100 CUSD students who were given glasses after an eye exam.

O’Farrell said the See To Succeed program is once again coming to Clovis this year.

“How great to see the progress of our kids in their reading and to know that something as basic as this can make such a difference,” O’Farrell said.