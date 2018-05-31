Clovis West golf wins Valley title, places 7th in SoCal

The Central Section boys golf individual and team championships were held May 14 at the Madera Golf & Country Club with Clovis West taking home the team title and Clovis North’s Andrew Lee placing second to Stockdale High’s Dheer Patel, losing in a four-hole playoff after shooting a 1-over 72

Clovis West edged Buchanan 381 to 382 for the Division I title, with Clovis North placing third.

Clovis West (381): Jacob Miller 73, Kyle Quest 75, Trevor Gardner 77, Tyler Gardner 78, Adam Montague 78.

Buchanan (382): Ian Oehleschaeger 74, Jake Bettencourt 75, Tyler Ashman 77, Brenden Ashman 78, Garrett Boe 78.

Clovis North (400): Andrew Lee 72, Jack Sperling 79, Austin Tran 82, Tyson Rutledge 83, Chase Markarian 84.

On May 24 in Pasadena, Clovis West finished 7th at the CIF SoCal finals with Montague (74), Tyler Gardner (75), Takeuchi (79), Kuest (79), Trevor Gardner (82) scoring for the Golden Eagles.