Clovis West girls golf continue to rise to top

It’s no secret the Clovis West girls golf team has been the most dominant force in the Central Section in over a decade.

Consider the facts: 12 straight TRAC titles, five Central Section D-I titles and 10 of the last 12. Last year was a record breaking season; the lowest-scoring girls’ team in Section history, and the girls won the Valley Championship by 64 strokes.

However, 2018 begged the question of who would replace last year’s top performers Madison Nii and Aya Enkoji?

That question has been answered as the 2018 Golden Eagles are currently on a hot streak and are looking for more.

The team is extremely well rounded, and their scoring averages since the first TRAC tournament are balanced led by Claire Shubin (77.0 per 18-hole average), Kayla Terrey (79.0), Marissa Martinez (79.0), Autumn Gonzales (80.7), Isa Montes (83.2) and Taylor Dufresne (84.0).

“All the girls know how to prepare well and to put a bad shots or bad breaks into the rear-view mirror on the course,” Clovis West coach Ken Shipley says. “They know that all they have to work with is the next shot. The girls have also learned to finish strong.”

On any given day, the girls can shoot in the 70s.

League play has started and the following are the results for all schools:

TRAC tournament 1, Fig Garden: Clovis West 200, Clovis North 213, Buchanan 227, Clovis 235, Clovis East 247, Central 248

CW-CN match, Dragonfly: CW defeated CN 4&2

TRAC tournament 2, Sunnyside: CW 218, CN 222, CHS 236, BHS 238, CE 274, Central 278

CW-BHS match, Dragonfly: CW defeated BHS 6&0

TRAC tournament 3, Fort Washington: CW 198, CN 213, CHS 220, BHS 228, CE 250, Central 280

The North Area Tournament is Oct. 22 at Pheasant Run Golf Club and the D-I Central Section Finals are Oct. 29 at Paso Robles Golf Club.