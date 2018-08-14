Clovis Unified celebrates start of school year with General Session rally

Clovis Unified School District united its 5,000-plus employees this morning at the Save Mart Center to kick off the 2018-19 school year.

From administrators to teachers to custodians, everyone who wears a CUSD employee badge was invited to the annual General Session rally.

The event had all the characteristics of a high school rally, complete with live marching bands, spirit competitions, cheerleaders and student performers. The two-hour event also featured inspirational messages from Clovis Unified educators, including Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’Farrell.

Now the 15th largest school district in the state, Clovis Unified will begin the 2018-19 school year Aug. 20 with more than 43,000 students expected to arrive.