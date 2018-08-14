Clovis Unified celebrates start of school year with General Session rally

Clovis Unified School District students pump up the crowd at the annual General Session rally held at Save Mart Center, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. DANIEL LEON/CLOVIS ROUNDUP

Clovis Unified School District united its 5,000-plus employees this morning at the Save Mart Center to kick off the 2018-19 school year.

From administrators to teachers to custodians, everyone who wears a CUSD employee badge was invited to the annual General Session rally.

The event had all the characteristics of a high school rally, complete with live marching bands, spirit competitions, cheerleaders and student performers. The two-hour event also featured  inspirational messages from Clovis Unified educators, including Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’Farrell.

Now the 15th largest school district in the state, Clovis Unified will begin the 2018-19 school year Aug. 20 with more than 43,000 students expected to arrive.

