Clovis Unified board members give updates on summer happenings

Clovis Unified School District held a board meeting July 18 to update the public on what it has achieved during the summer.

Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell complimented the administrative team from Granite Ridge and Clark Intermediate Schools. O’Farrell said the teams went to Washington, D.C. to be recognized as Schools to Watch and the district was also announced as a District to Watch.

Schools to Watch is a national forum which identifies schools across the United States that are on their way to meeting the forum’s criteria for high performance.

“We’re one of 17 such districts in the nation, but we are the first district to have been honored with that,” O’Farrell said.

The board also complimented the Foundation for Clovis Schools which awarded $211,000 in teacher grants.

“They upped it from last year,” O’Farrell said. “Last year it was $136,000.”

The grants go toward the areas of social and emotional wellness, health and fitness, as well as general teacher grants.

“Our teachers are so grateful to our community and our foundation for working tirelessly to raise that money because they’re making great things happen in our schools,” O’Farrell said.

The board also recognized the district soccer team which teamed up general education students with special education students to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games.

“They competed in the Special Olympics in Seattle in July and came away in second place,” O’Farrell said.

The board added that several projects are being completed as the district prepares to welcome students back to school.

“Our buses are being cleaned, custodial service is deep cleaning the schools, our grounds keepers are out working in the heat making sure that major grounds projects are taken care of, our graphics art department is making sure that a huge number of documents are printed in time for the opening of the school year,” O’Farrell said.

Construction projects are also going on at Clovis West High School, Kastner Intermediate School and Mickey Cox Elementary School.