Clovis software company honored as Ag Business of the Year

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce and Baker Peterson Franklin announced the winners of the 2018 Agriculturalist of the Year and the Ag Business of the Year on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at Fresno State.

Gary Serrato, general manager of the Fresno Irrigation District, was named the 2018 Agriculturalist of the Year for exemplifying “leadership and integrity in the Central Valley’s agricultural business community.”

Serrato has been since with his current employer since 1986 and previously held the positions of watermaster and assistant manager of operations. He is active in water matters through his involvement in about half a dozen regional water committees.

“The Chamber is thrilled to recognize Gary Serrato as the 2018 Agriculturalists of the Year for his years of dedication to the ag industry and our community,” said Nathan Ahle, President and CEO of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce.

The 2018 Ag Business Award was awarded to Clovis-based Agrian, “an organization whose achievements and impact have significantly contributed to the ag industry and the Central Valley.”

Founded in 2004, Agrian is an agriculture software company that provides software for compliance, agronomy, precision farming, sustainability and analytic tools. Agrian is the first ag software company to operate cloud-based software creating a paradigm shift in the industry and significantly increasing documentation efficiencies, and has built the largest crop protection label database in the world with 11,000 manufacturer-reviewed labels. With 130 employees in Clovis, Armenia and Nepal, the company’s software has documented over one billion acres and has over 200,000 users.

“Agrian has a distinguished record of positive leadership, entrepreneurship, and service to the agriculture industry and our community making them the 2018 Ag Business Award recipient,” said Baker Peterson Franklin Marketing Director Julie Maldonado.

Past BPF Ag Business Award recipients out of Clovis include P-R Farms and Wawona Frozen Foods.

This year’s award recipients will be honored at the Fresno Chamber’s Agriculture Awards

Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 at the Fresno Convention Center.