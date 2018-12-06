Clovis Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

The Salvation Army of Clovis is in need of bell ringers again this holiday season to raise funds for its Red Kettle Campaign.

Donations collected throughout the month-long campaign make a difference by helping families in need this Christmas season and all year long, says Capt. Jennie Onitsuka-Adams with the Clovis Corps.

Some of the ongoing initiatives include family services, food distribution, character-building programs, music classes and summer camp opportunities.

In order to keep these programs running, Onitsuka-Adams counts on the community’s annual support.

“Our fundraising goal this year is to match or exceed last year, which was $53,635.17,” she said. “Last year we had an amazing outpouring of generosity from our Clovis community and we are praying we can keep the momentum going and see the same response again this year.”

Volunteers can sign up for two-hour shift increments from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

To volunteer for a shift, visit registertoring.com, type in “Clovis, CA” and select your date range and location preference.

For more information, contact Clovis Salvation Army at (559) 298-6797.