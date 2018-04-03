Clovis Roundup Winter All-Star Athletes

Seth Nevills – Clovis Wrestling

The Nevills name was already a household name in the wrestling world even before youngest brother Seth took the mat his freshman year at Clovis High. He proved he was an absolute force to be reckoned with, going undefeated and winning the CIF State heavyweight title his first year, thus setting the stage for a legendary career, unrivaled in state history. Four years later, he cemented himself as one of the greatest California high school wrestlers of all time when he won his fourth straight state title in dominating fashion, only the third wrestler in history to accomplish that feat.

Not-so-little-brother Seth is the last of four wrestling brothers – all who attended Clovis High: A.J. (Fresno State), Nick (Penn State) and Zach (Stanford). The four combined for nine state individual CIF State titles. Nevills will be taking his talents to Penn State next year, winners of the last three NCAA team national championships.

Nevills accomplishments are mind boggling: 168-1 career record, all of his wins during his junior and senior seasons were by pin, four CIF state wrestling titles, three Doc B titles and four TRAC, Masters and Valley titles. Despite not playing football his senior year (he was a two-time all-TRAC offensive lineman), he was offered both a football and wrestling scholarship to Penn State.

His only loss was to world Greco-Roman world champion Cohlton Schultz of Colorado 3-2 in the finals of the Doc Buchanan Invitational in January.

In the words of Clovis coach Adam Tirapelle, himself a two-time California state champion, an NCAA individual champion in 2001 and a three-time All-American at Illinois: “Seth is a fierce competitor and not afraid of hard work. Just the total package of talent, work ethic, and competitive spirit. I think he’s unquestionably had the most dominant high school career of anyone in California history. I really don’t think that’s up for debate over a four-year period. He wrestled every big guy in the biggest state in the country with the most NFL players and he didn’t just beat them all, he dominated them all.”

Maddie Campbell – Clovis West basketball

Maddie Campbell took her game to another level in 2017-18, showing her repertoire of skills on the basketball court for Clovis West in leading the Golden Eagles to a 32-4 record, a 10-0 TRAC season, a sixth consecutive D-I Valley title and a berth in the CIF Southern California State Open championship game. One of the top players in California, she was routinely the best player on the floor in any given game, able to take over a game with either stellar defense, precision passing, deft scoring or marksmanship shooting.

The 5-foot-11 junior currently holds 26 Division I offers and averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds, six assists and three steals per game. As the TRAC MVP, she broke four school records during her momuntenal season, quite possible the greatest season in the renown Clovis West history: 737 points, 120 three-pointers, 41 points vs Lake Highland Prep and nine 3-pointers in a single game. She is currently the second all-time in career threes with 224 and sixth all-time in points with 1,265.

In her three varsity seasons, Campbell’s teams went 98-10 without a loss to a Central Section opponent, a perfect 30-0 TRAC record and three Valley titles. And of course, there’s her encore senior season next year, but before that she plans on making her college choice sometime in July.

Her father and coach Craig Campbell sums up Maddie this way: “For being such a special talent, her team-first attitude and desire to be great really separate her. With all of the accolades and national attention she has received, it would be easy for a kid her age to elevate themselves over the team. But she never does that. She loves just being around her teammates and embraces anyone that wants to win. While she is so humble and grounded, she is fiercely competitive. She is one of those special athletes that hates losing probably more than she enjoys winning.”