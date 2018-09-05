Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – September 5, 2018
MUST READ
Clovis Roundup gives annual sports awards
The Clovis Roundup gave its annual sports awards at the Clovis Unified School District board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 29. Clovis Roundup sports editor...
Buchanan High student wins Clovis Hall of Fame art contest
Buchanan High School student Angel Lesnikowski put her artistic ability on display by winning the Clovis Hall of Fame art contest for the third...
Exciting Weekend Blender returns to Sierra Vista Mall
The weekend of Aug. 25-26 marked the ninth time Diehardz & Son held its popular family friendly Weekend Blender at Sierra Vista Mall. Creative costumes...
Governor Brown revamps California’s bail system
Gov. Jerry Brown made major changes to California’s bail system Tuesday when he signed Senate Bill 10, the California Money Bail Reform Act. The new...