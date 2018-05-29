Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – May 30, 2018
Clovis addresses need for new parks, still uncertain on locations
Clovis is home to a number of beautiful parks, many of which connect to its stellar trail system, but as the community continues to...
Not average, awesome: Preschoolers shine at CUSD Mini Olympics
For one special day each spring, the field just north of Buchanan High School’s stellar Olympic-style track transforms into its own Olympic stage for...
Clovis West falls to Stockdale in Valley final
The chance to win a Valley title certainly doesn’t happen every year, and unfortunately for Clovis West they ran into a buzzsaw of a...
FresYes: A pat on the head not to be ignored
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwZg9sA-QoA] California farmers seem to receive more than their share of kicks in the tail, but they can and should acknowledge gratefully one recent...