Clovis Roundup – January 24, 2018

Clovis West’s Madison Campbell sets scoring milestone in win over Buchanan
For Clovis West basketball star Maddie Campbell, one thing is certain: a scoring milestone is great, but her focus is even greater. Campbell, the 5-foot-11...
Movie Review: Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle
9 out of 10 A fully enjoyable film, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” showcases an extraordinary cast of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black...
What’s Up, Clovis?
Clovis Roundup is proud to introduce its “What’s Up, Clovis” section, a review bringing you the latest news on happenings and business developments in...
Giving local artists an outlet
Clovis Friends of the Library (CFOL) hosted its first ArtHop at the Clovis Regional Library on Thursday, Jan. 18 with Claudia Fletcher as the...