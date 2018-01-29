Clovis PD in search of vehicle burglaries suspect

Clovis Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a felony suspect possibly associated to seven vehicle burglaries that occurred along Shaw Avenue on Jan. 20 between the hours of 1-4 p.m.

Video surveillance from a Sinclair gas station in Clovis shows the suspect using one of the victim’s credit cards. He is shown driving a black Toyota Scion. The license place shown is stolen and does not belong to the vehicle.

“It is unknown if that license plate is still on the suspect vehicle at this time,” Clovis PD stated in a social media post.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, medium build, with a mustache.

Those with any information regarding the identity of the suspect photographed or the burglaries are asked to contact the department at 559-324-2556, via email at ClovisPolice@cityofclovis.com or by sending the department a message on social media.

To remain anonymous, a tip can be provided using the department’s mobile app “Clovis Police Department mobile” or by contacting Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

CPD Case numbers: 18-4151,18-4127, 18-4133, 18-4144, 18-4154, 18-4155, and 18-4194