Clovis PD promotes breast cancer awareness through Pink Patch Project

The Clovis Police Department has joined forces with the Pink Patch Project, a public awareness campaign between the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs Association and public safety agencies across the nation, to bring awareness to breast cancer and raise funds for education, research, and treatment.

Over 180 agencies nationwide have joined the movement, compared to 82 from last year, and Clovis PD is the first in the Central Valley.

As part of the program, agencies design a vibrant pink version of their patches for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and sell them to the public. The proceeds are then used to fund breast cancer education, research and treatment.

“This is our first year jumping on board,” said Clovis Police Service Officer, Ty Wood. “Last year, they collectively raised $320,00 but this year, there are more than 180 agencies nationwide that we are teaming up with. “

Clovis PD is selling the commemorative pink patches to the community for $10 apiece. As part of the movement, Clovis police officers and staff will wear a lapel pin that is a replica of the pink patch on their uniforms and professional attire during October to encourage public awareness.

“100 percent of the proceeds will go toward the research, education and treatment of breast cancer,” Wood said. “Our goal is to sell the 2,000 patches that we ordered. We started selling them in our lobby Monday, so we’re trying to get an early start on the campaign which will go through October or until we sell out.”

The pink patches, which went on sale Saturday at the 7th Annual Clovis Night Out, are available for purchase at the records window of the Clovis Police Department lobby. The records department is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.