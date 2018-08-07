Clovis Motorsports Hall of Fame

Vintage racers from all over California gathered at Treasure Ingmire Park in Clovis on Saturday, July 21. For the last four years during the July Clovis Park in the Park, Hot Rod & Classic Car gathering we celebrate the induction of racers into the Clovis Legends of Motorsports Hall of Fame. Herman Hutton and Wayne Sumner were inducted in 2016, Everett Edlund, Art Shanoian and John Shanoian were inducted in 2017. This year, Smokey Hanoian and Clyde Prickett were added to the prestigious list of legends.

The plaque for Hanoian was accepted by his son Gary Hanoian and daughter Debbie Simonian. For over 60 years, Smokey was involved in auto racing as a driver, car owner, official, and sponsor of race cars in the Central Valley. At one time he officiated at race tracks two and three times a week, mainly as the chief steward overseeing the entire race officials’ team. He earned a reputation as one of the best officials with his no nonsense, firm, but fair work as a decision maker.

Clyde Prickett was hand to accept his plaque. Clyde started his racing career locally at the age of 16. He won the NASCAR State of California Modified Championship in 1955. He was one of the top modified drivers in the state and ranked second in national points against some of the best drivers in the country. Clyde ran successfully with the NASCAR Grand National Circuit for several years.

The induction ceremony was hosted by Ken Takeuchi, a legend in his own right and the Chairman of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. At the end of the inductions into the Hall of Fame, Takeuchi was honored for his many contributions to the vintage racers community. His plaque was signed by all the racers present in appreciation.

Everyone had a great time gathering around the old race cars; listening to and sharing racing stories. If you attended local race tracks as a kid, you may remember these old race cars and drivers.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 10: Dickey’s/Firehouse Subs Classic Car Gathering

Aug. 18: Clovis Park in the Park

Aug. 18: Clovis Elks Hot August Daze Car Show

Aug. 18: Hot August Night Classic Car Show, North Fork

Aug. 24–26: Goodguys West Coast Nationals, Pleasanton

Aug. 25: Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Car Show, Solvang

If your club or organization is putting on a car show or motorsports event we are always looking for interesting cars, people and events to share. You can reach Paul Hinkle at clovisparkinthepark@gmail.com, (559) 970-2274 or Eric Hinkle at ehinkle11@gmail.com.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @clovisparknpark and on Instagram @clovisparkinthepark.

For more information on upcoming events, past events and articles, go to www.clovisparkinthepark.com