Home Clovis Matters Clovis Matters – Planning and Development
Cutler-Orosi equine ranch aims to better lives of at-risk youth
When Mike Alvarez retired from his job as a correctional officer in 2014, he turned his focus to serving at-risk youth in the Cutler-Orosi...
Enzo’s Table carries on Valley’s legacy of agriculture at Disney food festival
From March 2 through April 12, Disney California Adventure’s Annual Food and Wine Festival will have a taste of Clovis’ very own Enzo’s Table. Started...
Clovis Unified students honored for overcoming obstacles
Synthia Ramage, a junior at Clovis East High School, struggled with school as she lived with her parents who were both drug addicts. But Ramage...
Play Review: ‘Grease’
Bear Stage, Buchanan High School’s drama department, hosted its spring musical “Grease” on the second and third weekend of March at Mercedes Edwards Theater...