Clovis Heritage Walk adds five more banners

The City of Clovis honored five famous residents by unveiling cultural honoree banners in their honor Thursday morning along the Old Town Trail.

The new banners, which are displayed on the Clovis Heritage Walk section of the trail, feature the images of rodeo champion Wilbur Plaugher, former Major League Baseball pitcher Mark Gardner, race car legend Michael “Blackie” Gejeian, Olympic gold-medalist Cathy Ferguson and former United States Ambassador Phillip Sanchez.

“We wanted to do something along our trail to recognize the talent from our community,” said Greg Newman, a member of the Clovis Tourism Advisory Committee – the organization that founded the Heritage Walk project. “Each year, we look at prospective nominees to have these banners dedicated after and we’re very proud of this year’s group of recipients for this great honor from the City of Clovis.”

Located on the east side of Clovis Avenue near Lowe’s, the Clovis Heritage Walk presents a number of art installments which represent a diverse cultural mix of people that helped create and shape the City of Clovis.

The Tourism Advisory Committee began the Clovis Heritage Walk project in 2013 when City Council approved the plan to display the banners and approved a budget to continue adding about five new banners a year to the trail. TAC spent two years researching and creating a list of successful and famous people who hail from Clovis, live or lived in Clovis, or attended Clovis Unified schools.

In November 2015, the City presented the freshman class of banners featuring Franklin Antonio, Chris Colfer, Ken Curtis, Maria Echaveste, and Daryle Lamonica.