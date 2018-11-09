Clovis Fire Department sends crew to assist with Camp Fire

Clovis Fire Department has sent nine personnel and two engines to help with the Camp Fire in Northern California.

So far, the fire has burned through 18,000 acres in Butte County with zero percent containment.

The fire began burning Thursday morning in the area of Pulga Road at Camp Creek Road near Jarbo Gap.

Evacuation orders have been established for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon and Butte Valley.

In addition, the following roads have been closed: Hwy 70 between Pentz Road to Plumas County line, Skyway, Highway 99 from 149/99 junction to 9th Street, Highway 191 and Pentz Road.