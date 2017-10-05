Home Clovis Matters Clovis Book Nook
MUST READ
Clovis couple stars in ‘House Hunters’ episode
Paul and Amanda Najera of Clovis recently purchased a vacation rental in nearby Shaver Lake, but unlike most locals purchasing a home or home-away-from-home...
How to Build the Ultimate Football Player
Go ahead and step into the Clovis Roundup sports laboratory, where we have created something wondrous, taking the best of the best from the...
House of JuJu gets ready to relocate and welcome Papa’s Place
When you’re in the mood for a juicy burger or a hefty salad full of fresh leafy greens and vegetables, House of JuJu in...
Around the TRAC: Finding the balance in all the good stuff in sports and...
As I sit here at a local Starbucks at 9:37 p.m. on Oct. 1 listening to some classic rock (John Fogerty actually) and finishing...