Clovis Book Nook closing after ‘wonderful three years’

Ed Flores is closing his Christian bookstore after three years in Old Town Clovis.

Flores announced the news Tuesday via his email newsletter.

“Well friends, we have had a wonderful three years here at the Clovis Book Nook in Old Town Clovis,” Flores wrote. “[My wife] Linda and I and the other volunteers have had a great time here meeting a lot of very nice people from around the world. We have experienced some challenging conversations as well as some very encouraging conversations over the years and we will miss our great neighbors in Old Town.”

Flores’ next step is moving to Colorado, where his daughter and her family reside.

“We have twin grandsons that are just over three months old which we are excited about engaging with on a daily basis,” he said. “So we are saying goodbye to this wonderful community of Clovis and heading off to Montrose.”

Clovis Book Nook is having a 40 percent off sale on existing inventory with plans to be out of business by mid-October.