City welcomes feedback for development of dog park

The City of Clovis is keeping residents in mind as it establishes a vision for its Dog Park Master Plan.

“As part of the process we are prioritizing early community involvement and invite residents to participate in a survey to gather additional feedback,” reads a statement from the city.

The plan, which was adopted on April 18 by the Clovis City Council, will be utilized as a planning and budgeting document for identifying future dog park locations, amenities, park regulations and prioritization of site development.

Residents can provide their input through the 18-question survey available on the homepage of the city’s website (www.ci.clovis.ca.us).

“As a community member and user of Clovis municipal park facilities and recreation programs, your input is invaluable in helping us continue to serve the community’s needs,” the city said in a message to residents.

The survey will remain open through Oct. 10 at 4 p.m.