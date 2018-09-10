City of Clovis announces plans for temporary dog park

By
Clovis Roundup Staff
-
Clovis residents and their canines will have a designated place to run and play while the city makes plans for a permanent dog park. COURTESY OF HELOISA NASS/UNSPLASH

The idea of establishing a Clovis dog park took a step forward Friday when the city announced plans for a temporary fix.

Clovis’ plan is to convert a portion of Sierra Bicentennial Park into a temporary dog park while officials make plans for a permanent solution.

Construction will begin this week and is estimated to be completed by mid-October.

Bringing a dog park to Clovis has proven to be a heated topic of discussion at city council meetings. At a meeting earlier this year, a longtime advocate said it is time to “address the issue,” pointing to the fact that Fresno is home to about half a dozen dog parks while Clovis, arguably a more walkable city, still has zero.

The city will keep these discussions going Thursday night during its Dog Park Master Plan meeting at Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center.

