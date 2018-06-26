City looks to fill vacancy on Planning Commission

The Clovis City Council is accepting applications for an an opening on the City’s Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission is the body that reviews development proposals for compliance with the General Plan and makes recommendations to City Council in the following areas:

Long range plans and maps for the City and plans for public improvements

Plans and development plans

Zoning and rezoning of property

The Commission consists of five members appointed by the Mayor and approved by the City Council to fill four-year terms. Individuals must be residents of the City of Clovis to be eligible to serve on the Commission.

The Commission meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Clovis Council Chambers.

Information and application materials about the Planning Commission are available at the City Manager’s Office at (559) 324-2060, and on the City of Clovis website.

The deadline for submitting applications is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 20.