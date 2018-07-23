City installs Harry Armstrong Memorial Interchange signs

The City of Clovis’ Public Utilities Streets Section installed Harry Armstrong Memorial Interchange signs at the eastbound and westbound entrances to the Herndon Avenue interchange of Highway 168 over the weekend.

The signs were placed in honor of the former councilmember who passed away in January at the age of 87.

In addition to his 46 years on the Clovis City Council, Armstrong served 22 years as the Chairman of the Fresno County Transportation Authority, where he was instrumental in bringing the Highway 168 project to fruition.