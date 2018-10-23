Cheers to 30: Sierra Vista Mall celebrates three decades in business

Sierra Vista Mall had a lot to celebrate Friday night during its 30-year anniversary – and it didn’t fall short of excitement.

“We’re really excited to celebrate 30 years in business,” said Natalie Khan, marketing director for the mall.

There were giveaways all night long, and free food samples were offered by local restaurants. Live music was provided by local cover band Jaded with a beer garden available right next to the stage for the 21 and up. Plenty of activities were available for children as well, including face painting and a kids zone.

During the three-hour event, the community enjoyed a night of fun, delight, and the opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends.

However, more than just amusement, Sierra Vista Mall strives to engage with the community it serves.

“I really think that key is keeping that bond and engagement with your community and partners,” said Khan.

Amongst some of the most popular attractions were Ron’s Reptiles and a virtual reality ride from No Surrender Laser Tag.

Ron’s Reptiles brought two snakes, a tortoise, a scorpion and other fun reptiles. But everyone was drawn in by the albino python who seemed to enjoyed the company. Meanwhile, No Surrender’s attraction gave visitors the ultimate virtual reality experience. People of all ages could try this for free by spinning the wheel and landing on the correct slot, or by paying $3. There were two egg-shaped seats connected to one another that rose a few feet up while shifting side to side to give riders a taste of VR.

Throughout the years, Sierra Vista Mall has engaged with the community in ways that other shopping centers have not.

“We’re lucky in the aspect that we can have a concert, or that we can have an event like BooFest and have thousands of our community members come out,” said Khan. “ … We have an awesome area, an awesome park here that we can really enjoy, so why not?”

Khan recalled that as a young girl, the mall is where people went to make memories, hang out with friends or to simply relax – and SVM strives to bring that back.

Although there are many new businesses coming to Sierra Vista Mall in the near future such as Teazer, Sakura Chaya and Chocolate Wishes, its greatest victory does not rely on the business aspect.

“Our greatest victory, per se, is definitely finding that strong engagement with our community,” said Khan.