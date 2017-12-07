CenterStage Clovis Presents ‘Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings’

Local theatergoers got in the holiday spirit with a production of “Plaid Tidings,” presented by CenterStage Clovis beginning Thursday, Nov. 30. The play, a holiday edition of the Off-Broadway musical “Forever Plaid,” featured four performances from opening night to Dec. 2 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Auditorium.

“Allow the Christmas spirit to come over you as you enjoy the guys ring the most special time of the year,” said CenterStage and “Plaid Tidings” director Scott Hancock. “The original ‘Forever Plaid’ is the ultimate victory lap and this very special version, ‘Plaid Tidings,’ is their gift to you.”

The CenterStage cast lifted the audience’s holiday spirits and filled them with nostalgia.

“It was hilarious, it had me engaged and laughing the entire time,” said attendee Norma Alfaro. “I’m not an active theatergoer but I do greatly enjoy it, and who doesn’t love the holidays? This was our employee holiday outing and it was the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with my dear co-workers and boss.”

Created by Broadway legend, Stuart Ross, and vocal and musical arrangements by James Raitt, “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings” is a brand-new show that offers the best of “Forever Plaid” tied-up in a nifty package with a big Christmas bow on top.

The original “Forever Plaid” is a revue of the close-harmony “guy groups” that reached a height of popularity during the 1950s. Personifying the clean-cut genre are the Plaids, this quartet of high-school chums’ dreams of recording an album ended in death in a car accident.

In this Christmas special, the Plaids return and are initially unsure as to why but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they’re needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world.

The play was filled with classic Christmas musical numbers such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Home for the Holidays.” But it was the cast’s humorous commentary that really set the audience off in laughter with their silly mockery versions of “Besame Mucho” and other popular love songs.

Cast:

Frankie: Brandon Crane

Smudge: Kyle Dodson

Jinx: Adam Kitt

Sparky: Darren Tharp

Snow Princess/Mrs. Claus: Jessica Massie

Musicians: Jordan Williams (Piano), Alexis Holladay (Bass), Matt Hubble (Drums)

CenterStage Clovis Community Theatre is a community-based non-profit (501c3) organization dedicated to bringing fine live theatre to the valley community while providing theater opportunities for local actors and technicians.

CenterStage is supported through community donations, sponsors and theater box office revenues. The next production, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” is scheduled for the summer of 2018 and runs from July 26 to Aug. 4 at Mercedes Edwards Theatre.

For more information visit centerstageclovis.com or call (559) 323-8744.