CCC women’s soccer: Crush continues unbeaten streak

The Clovis Community College women’s soccer team is making a habit of getting dominant wins.

Following up on recent wins of 8-0, 5-0 and 3-0, the Crush crushed Reedley College 13-0 at home on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Savannah Dungan led the Crush in the win against Reedley, scoring a hattrick. Elisa Soderholm, Mariah Caitlin and Annika Van Beurden each contributed with two goals. Lorena Cerna, Audrey Jimenez, Halle Sembritzki and Maricela Sota scored a goal each.

The Crush started the season losing four of their first six games, now they have put together six wins in the last seven matches.

“We have improved beyond belief,” Dungan said. “Our communication and just the trust we have for each other has grown so much. I love these girls to death. I seriously trust them with my life.”

The Crush had one of their most impressive results on Oct. 10 when they tied Fresno City College, the No.2-ranked team in the nation.

“Our preseason was a very difficult preseason, challenging teams we played against,” CCC head coach Orlando Ramirez said. “We had some ups and downs. The goal was always to prepare us for conference and give ourselves a chance to make the playoffs. In the last fives games, we put ourself in a position to do something special.”