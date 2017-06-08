Buchanan honors seniors for academic excellence

BY TOMAS KASSAHUN

The Buchanan High School Symbol of Academic Excellence Awards Ceremony, held on Wednesday, May 31 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Building, recognized 122 seniors for academic excellence.

The seniors, who were among the top students throughout high school, received distinction as California Scholarship Federation members. This honor brings many benefits, including the golden tassels to be worn over the graduation gown, front row seating in the graduation ceremony and an official stamp on their transcript.

“All these years I worked hard in becomes something memorable, really pays off,” said senior Sandra Gutierrez. “It takes a lot of dedication and passion. Not everybody can get this.”

“This night is special because it signifies all our hard work to get here,” added fellow senior Priya Nagra.

In addition to the presentation of awards to the students, the event included a slideshow reflecting on the lives of the students during their high school years.

Senior Bailey Chavez said the key to success in high school is “to focus and work hard, but also to have a good time.”

“It’s easy if you put your mind to it,” she said.

Chavez, a senior class president, was chosen as one of the speakers at the awards ceremony. She was a speaker again during Buchanan’s graduation ceremony.

Chavez said she learned a lot from being a class president.

“It was fun. I got to plan graduation, come up with fun events for the seniors to do,” she said. “I got really close with the administration, which was nice.”

Chavez plans to continue her education at Fresno State.

“I’m not sure what my major is yet, but I’m ready to leave high school,” Chavez said.

Gary Giannoni, another award recipient, is headed to the University of California, Irvine where he plans to study film and media.

“It takes a lot of perseverance and believing in yourself to get here, making sure you do all you can to achieve as much as you can,” Giannoni said. “I’m going to make sure I do my best in college, have fun, get my degree and hopefully enter the workforce with as little debt as possible.”