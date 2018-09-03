Buchanan High student wins Clovis Hall of Fame art contest

Buchanan High School student Angel Lesnikowski put her artistic ability on display by winning the Clovis Hall of Fame art contest for the third year in a row.

As the winner, Lesnikowski will be presented with a $250 check and a giclee of her piece will be on display and raffled off at the upcoming Clovis Hall of Fame awards gala. In addition, her winning piece – a vertical, two-dimensional painting of the Fifth Street Antiques storefront in Old Town Clovis – will become the 2018 Hall of Fame program cover.

The Clovis Hall of Fame Council partners with Clovis Unified School District every year to offer students an opportunity to enter and submit art pieces subject to a theme. This year’s theme was “Clovis – Our Home Town.”

The annual Clovis Hall of Fame awards gala is scheduled for Sept. 15, 2018 at Clovis Veterans Memorial District. For tickets, visit www.clovishalloffame.org