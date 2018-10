Big Lots is in the process of relocating its Clovis store to a larger space across from Sierra Vista Mall.

The current store at Shaw and Peach avenues will remain open in the meantime while offering a sale of 30 percent off existing inventory.

The new store, which is taking over the former Rite Aid building, is looking at a grand opening date of Nov. 9, according to a source.

Big Lots’ corporate office could not be reached for comment.

