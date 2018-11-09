Big Lots introduces new Clovis store

Big Lots celebrated the grand opening of its new Clovis store with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.

The store, located in the former Rite Aid space across from Sierra Vista Mall, reflects a new company-wide format designed to provide a fun and engaging shopping experience.

“We are excited to introduce our new store format to Clovis,” stated Steve Haffer, senior vice president/chief customer officer of Big Lots. “It brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our product assortments of affordable solutions in furniture, seasonal, home, food, and consumables.”

During the celebration, first 50 shoppers received a reusable shopping bag filled with gifts.

The company also used the event to kick off a donation program benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County.

“We are very proud to serve alongside the Clovis community with our support of Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County,” added Haffer.

Big Lots will donate $5 to the organization each time a BIG Rewards loyalty member redeems a reward at the Clovis store over a six-week period from Nov. 9 to Dec. 22.