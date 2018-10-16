The change in seasons offers an opportunity for restaurants to switch up their menus with fun, seasonal food items and drinks.

One eatery taking advantage of that is BC’s Pizza & Beer.

The Clovis-based restaurant and bar is getting into the fall spirit by offering a German-style pizza and a variety of German beer through the end of the month as part of its 10th annual Oktoberfest promotion.

“Come and enjoy one of the BEST Oktoberfests in the Valley! We are bringing to you tons of German import and German-style beers on draft and in bottle throughout the festival,” BC’s said in a social media post. “And of course our famous Oktoberfest pizza pie is back for a limited time.”

BC’s famous Oktoberfest pie creation is made with a thin crust pizza dough brushed with garlic infused olive oil. It’s then followed by a thin layer of stone ground mustard, sliced beer bratwurst, green bell peppers, yellow onions and a thin layer of sauerkraut. After that, it’s topped off with mozzarella and gouda cheese before baked to a golden brown. Finally, it’s drizzled with spicy brown mustard before serving it up.

For those looking for a more traditional pie, BC’s also offers plenty of signature and custom pizza options available in sizes ranging from small (six slices) to giant (36 slices). Other menu items include, salads, hot and cold sandwiches, calzones, and appetizers like wings and breadsticks.

A Roundup staff favorite are the honey garlic wings, basted in a mildly spicy and sweet honey garlic sauce. On the menu they’re even bordered by a req square to highlight how “addicting” they are.

It doesn’t stop there as BC’s has a vast selection of beers from around the world with 80 specialty bottles and 35 drafts available.

In the end, BC’s just wants to offer a great environment where customers can enjoy great pizza and appreciate great beers from around the globe: “If you love pizza and beer then you really need to check us out. You won’t be disappointed.”

BC’s Pizza & Beer

1315 Shaw Ave.

Clovis, CA 93612

Phone: (559) 297-7800

Hours: Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, 11:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.