Allstate agencies raise $14,000 for Fresno’s FOOD Inc.

Allstate agency owners and licensed insurance sales professionals from the Fresno area, including three from Clovis, recently came together to secure a $14,000 grant that will provide approximately 98,000 meals to local families, children, and seniors in need this holiday season.

The fundraiser consisted of a two-week food drive that was hosted on June 19-30 by each agency. A total of 14 local agencies participated and each earned $1,000 from The Allstate Foundation Helping Hands program to benefit FOOD, Inc., an organization that distributes food through 50,000 charitable agencies.

“As small business owners and community leaders, Allstate agency owners and financial specialists see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing the communities they serve,” said Phil Telgenhoff, Allstate field senior vice president. “Giving back is core to who we are, which is why we’re proud to volunteer and raise funds to improve the lives of people across Fresno.”

The grant funds were used to provide food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, to families in need in the Central Valley in collaboration with Community Food Bank, which serves the five counties of Fresno, Madera, Tulare, Kings, and Kern.

“This is just one way that we work to help our community and that people that live here, the less fortunate – especially this time of year,” said Bob Warner, the owner of the Allstate agency on Pollasky Avenue in Clovis, who also participates in local holiday charitable fundraisers such as Toys For Tots.

Warner plans to get more involved with nonprofit organizations that help with Alzheimer’s, Multiple Sclerosis and cancer in the upcoming year.

“The Allstate Foundation supports the charitable grants of our choice as long as we’re involved with the organization, and multiple sclerosis is one that is close to home,” said Warner.

The Helping Hands program grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of service and giving. Since The Allstate Foundation was founded in 1952, it has contributed over $400 million to support community nonprofits. In 2016, it contributed nearly $19 million in grants to nonprofits and gave more than $25 million to charitable causes.

“For years, The Allstate Foundation and local agency owners have supported food banks all across California,” said Kyla O’Brien, Allstate field corporate relations manager. “While this is the first community-wide food drive and grant benefitting FOOD, Inc., we hope to create a lasting relationship and continue to serve the Clovis community through our volunteerism.”