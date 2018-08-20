4 Sisters Thrift says goodbye to Clovis

4 Sisters Thrift is ready to hang it up.

The store, which specializes in collectibles, home goods and furniture, is closing its doors after five years in Clovis. Before moving to Clovis, 4 Sisters operated out of Fresno for about the same time frame.

“We’ve been at it for nine years and we’re just ready [to move on],” said co-owner Kim Lashbrook. “Everybody is ready to go on doing different things.”

Located on Pollasky Avenue just south of Old Town, the store gets its name from the two sets of sisters that run it: Lashbrook and her sister, Lori Hare; and Susan Holley and her sister, Melissa Wrightson.

4 Sisters Thrift is currently holding a going out of business sale of 75 percent off almost everything in the store.

“We expect to be closing by about the 15th of September, that’s our goal,” said Lashbrook.

Looking back, it’s been a good run in Clovis for Lashbrook and company.

“Clovis is awesome, we’ve had a great time here,” said Lashbrook. “We’ve loved the building. It’s been really fun for us and we’re really looking forward to the change.”