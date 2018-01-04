﻿﻿Chris Janson and Cam set to perform at 104th Clovis Rodeo

Rising country stars Chris Janson and Cam are bringing their talents to Clovis this April as the headlining acts for the 104th Clovis Rodeo.

The PBR Bull Riding Touring Pro Division will thunder into Clovis to open the rodeo on Thursday, April 26 followed by Janson in concert. As one of country music’s chart climbing stars, Janson will kick off rodeo weekend with hit singles “Buy Me A Boat” and “Fix a Drink.”

Friday night will open three days of PRCA Gold Tour Pro Rodeo action, followed by Cam in concert. Cam, a California native, began her career in country music as a songwriter and has seen her star begin to rise with hits such as “Burning House” and “Diane.”

Two more days of PRCA Gold Tour Pro Rodeo action will follow along with the popular Clovis Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 28. This year’s parade is Disney-themed.

Clovis Rodeo Association will begin a month long celebration leading up to the 104th annual rodeo with a Ranch Rodeo competition on Saturday, April 7 followed by a Jackpot Roping competition on Saturday, April 14. The annual Rodeo Queen competition will be held Saturday, April 21. All three events are free to the public.

Fans wanting to purchase tickets for the 104th Clovis Rodeo can do so at the ticket office today (Jan. 4) and tomorrow (Jan. 5) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Rodeo’s ticket office at the rodeo grounds will reopen again in March and remain open through April. Ticket prices range from $20-35, and there is also a Thursday/Friday ticket package available for $60.

Tickets are also available online now through the end of April.