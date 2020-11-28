Youth Football and Cheer Team Hosts Toys for Tots in Old Town Clovis

Between 3rd and 4th Streets on Clovis Avenue, the Clovis Rebels Football and Cheer team along with the Athletic Performance training center held a Toys for Tots event in Old Town Clovis.

The event took place earlier today between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who donated received a free lunch and their kids had a chance to participate in an hour youth athletic camp session.

The Rebels are part of the Central California Youth Football League. They offer tackle football and cheerleading programs for children ages 5 to 12.

This time of year, the Rebels normally participate in the Children’s Electric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis. But due to COVID-19, the parade has been canceled. However, with many event cancelations this year, the team found another way to give back to the community.

“Why we choose to do it this year, it’s just a time to give back to the community where everything is canceled. We wanted to do something that would make a child’s Christmas brighter,” says LeAnn Bradford, secretary and treasurer of Clovis Rebels Football and Cheer.

The Rebels will have their next event on December 12, a movie night outside the Athletic Performance training center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Athletic Performance on Clovis Ave will be a Toys for Tots drop off location until December 12.