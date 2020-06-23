Yosemite closes campgrounds amid spike in COVID cases

Michael Ford
Yosemite National Park is closing down its campgrounds after a spike in COVID-19 cases in California.(Courtesy Pixabay)

Due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the state, Yosemite National Park has decided to reverse course and hold off on reopening its campgrounds through the end of July, the Associated Press reports.

Park officials began reopening campgrounds earlier in June after being closed for 2 ½ months because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the Associated Press, officials also said that reservations with arrival dates between now and July 31 have been canceled for the following campgrounds:

  • Bridalveil Horse Camp
  • Crane Flat
  • Hodgdon Meadow (canceled through Aug. 15 due to Great Gray Owl nesting)
  • Lower Pines
  • North Pines
  • Tuolumne Meadows
  • 50% of Upper Pines

The number of visitors admitted once the park reopened was restricted to about half of those that would normally visit at this time of the year.

Visitor centers and various other facilities remained closed or reopened with limited access to assist prevention of the spread of the virus.

 

Michael Ford
Michael graduated from Fresno State in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in print journalism. During his time at the university, he served as sports and managing editor for The Collegian, Fresno State’s student-run newspaper. In addition to the Clovis Roundup, Michael has written for The Fresno Bee, the Kingsburg Recorder and Selma Enterprise. He has a passion for sports and can be found on the sidelines at local games, bringing the citizens of Clovis the athletics news they deserve.

