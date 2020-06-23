Yosemite closes campgrounds amid spike in COVID cases

Due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the state, Yosemite National Park has decided to reverse course and hold off on reopening its campgrounds through the end of July, the Associated Press reports.

Park officials began reopening campgrounds earlier in June after being closed for 2 ½ months because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the Associated Press, officials also said that reservations with arrival dates between now and July 31 have been canceled for the following campgrounds:

Bridalveil Horse Camp

Crane Flat

Hodgdon Meadow (canceled through Aug. 15 due to Great Gray Owl nesting)

Lower Pines

North Pines

Tuolumne Meadows

50% of Upper Pines

The number of visitors admitted once the park reopened was restricted to about half of those that would normally visit at this time of the year.

Visitor centers and various other facilities remained closed or reopened with limited access to assist prevention of the spread of the virus.